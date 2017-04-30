Coker college opens Holocaust Exhibit

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – In Hartsville Sunday, the portable holocaust exhibit opened at Coker college. The display shows pictures with a timeline of events during the holocaust period.

“You kind of think of it as something that happened a long time ago, something that happened in a different county several hundred miles away. When you visit this exhibit you realize that it matters to South Carolina,” says display organizer Cherish Thomas.

The exhibit highlights stories of survivors who relocated to South Carolina after the holocaust.

“A number of survivors were able to relocate here to our state after the war, and start their lives over and begin the process of rebuilding,” she added.

The display will be left up at Coker college until May 25th.