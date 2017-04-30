Darlington deputies investigate moped drive-by Sunday evening

DARLINGTON COUNTY (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home on Pineville Road south of Darlington Sunday evening.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., Sunday. Deputies say witnesses saw two men arrive on a moped and the of the men fired a weapon several times hitting the home. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Kilgo says no motive for the shooting has been established at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.