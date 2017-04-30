‘Extensive extrication needed’ after morning crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person was trapped in their car after a severe crash in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were called to the 4500 block of South Highway 17 around 5:30 a.m. and found one vehicle overturned.

According to a NMBFR Facebook post, “extensive extrication” was needed as crews worked for over an hour to get the person out of the car.

The car also damaged three utility poles along the northbound lanes of Highway 17.

A second person was out of the car when officials arrived at the scene and both were taken to a local trauma center as “Level 1 Traumas.”

Santee Cooper came to survey the damage to the utility poles and more fire officials responded two blocks north for a transformer fire.

All northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed for a few hours. As of 9:30 a.m. two northbound lanes still remain closed while Santee Cooper is working on the utility poles.

Crews from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the accident.

 

