Local Subway restaurants search for top youth sports coaches

PRESS RELEASE – FLORENCE-MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 30, 2017 — Local Subway® restaurants are accepting nominations for the Standout Coach program. The new award program recognizes volunteer coaches in youth sports who excel in leadership, sportsmanship, community spirit, and are dedicated to health and fitness.

“Often youth sports is a child’s first experience with organized sports. Coaches are the foundation of youth sports in our community and most volunteer their time to help our children learn important skills they carry through their entire lives,” said Chuck Reedy, a retired coach and local Subway® owner of six sub shops in South Carolina. “We invite team representatives to tell us how their coach creates a positive experience, so we can recognize the crucial role they play in youth sports.”

Nominations will be accepted through May 17 online at www.YourStandoutCoach.com. The top volunteer coaches will be selected by a committee of local Subway® franchisees and announced in June.

One grand prize winner will be named the 2017 Subway® Standout Coach and receive $100 Subway® Card and Subway® catered team meal. Four runner-up recipients will receive $50 Subway® Cards, and the first 50 nominees will receive $25 Subway® Cards.

For more information on the Standout Coach program, please visit www.YourStandoutCoach.com or contact Debbie Atkins at 864-242-4665.