Man dies after shooting at his home in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police responded to a shooting complaint on Freemont Road in Longs on Sunday morning. Officers arrived and found two people in the yard who said someone drove by and shot at their house.

According to the police report, other people said their homes were shot at as well.

Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, said 57-year-old Rainy Valentine was shot and killed at his home on Freemont Road.

Willard said this is still an active investigation and no other details will be released at this time.