Police respond to same street twice, discover man dead after Longs shooting

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police responded to a shooting complaint on Freemont Road in Longs on Sunday morning around 4 a.m.

Officers arrived and found people in the yard who said someone drove by and shot at their house. Police reports say officers observed “two obvious bullet holes” in the house they responded to and another bullet hole in a different home.

Officers say they swept the area for injured parties, but didn’t find anyone hurt.

A supplementary report says police responded to Freemont Road again at 7 a.m. and were told a man was dead in the home. Officers say they observed a male victim laying on the couch in the living room with blood on his upper body, not moving.

Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, said 57-year-old Rainy Valentine was shot and killed at his home on Freemont Road.

A crime scene log was started and the area was roped off after Horry County Fire Rescue responded and confirmed the man was dead, the report says.

