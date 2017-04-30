Missing man’s body found near waterfall in Pickens County

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Park rangers and rescuers were trying to locate a man who was reported missing when they found his body at the bottom of a waterfall on Table Rock Mountain, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue teams and park rangers are currently working to get the man off the mountain.

According to the coroner’s office, two men were hiking on Mill Creek Pass Trail when one of the men stopped to rest and the other man kept walking.

After the man who rested went looking for the man who kept walking and didn’t find him, he went off the trail to tell park rangers.

They later found the man’s body at the bottom of a waterfall, the coroner’s office says.

The coroner is on the scene, but there is no determined cause of death at this time.

An autopsy will be done on Monday.

The trail the men were on was made inaccessible because of the wildfires last fall, according to the coroner’s office.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.