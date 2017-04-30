Moped driver killed after being hit by SUV this weekend in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH (WBTW) – The driver of a moped was killed in a crash in Surfside Beach Sunday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the crash happened at 1003 Highway 17 North at 8 a.m.

Willard says the driver of the moped was Kelvin Bagnal, 51, of Surfside Beach. Bagnal was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died shortly later from his injuries.

Surfside Beach Interim Chief of Police Kenneth Hofmann says the collision happened when a SUV was traveling north on Highway 17 and hit a moped trying to cross the intersection.

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the traffic accident are still under investigation by the Surfside Beach Police Department with the assistance of the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team. No charges are expected at this time.