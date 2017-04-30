Moped driver killed in Surfside crash Sunday morning

SURFSIDE BEACH (WBTW) – The driver of a moped was killed in a crash in Surfside Beach Sunday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the crash happened at 1003 Highway 17 North at 8:00 a.m.

Willard says the driver of the moped was Kelvin Bagnal, 51, of Surfside Beach. Bagnal was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died shortly later from his injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

Surfside Beach police are investigating the crash.

