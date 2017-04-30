Police: shooting at Loris nightclub is related to Freemont Rd shooting

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they have charged two men in reference to the shooting that happened this weekend at the P&R Club.

Horry County police also confirm the nightclub shooting is related to multiple shootings into homes on Freemont Road that left one man dead.

Willis Henry Boyd, 31, of Tabor City was charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in reference to the shooting at the nighclub. Earl Williams, 28, of Longs, was also arrested for the club shooting and faces charges of attempted murder, obstructing justice, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson says officers do not have a suspect in custody for the homicide at PNR Club or Freemont Road.

P&R Club

One man died and 5 people were injured after the shooting at the Loris club Sunday morning.

A Horry County Police report states the shooting happened at the P&R Club, located at 268 North Green Sea Road, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the police report, a witness said an argument started in the club, the group went outside and shots were fired. This same person said suspects got into a red Dodge Charger and silver Altima.

A man who said he was a security guard at the club said he fired at the Dodge Charger after someone in the car was shooting out the window.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick says 37-year-old Laquint Boyd from Loris and Tabor City area was pronounced dead at Loris Medical Center around 3:35 a.m. Sunday from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Freemont Road

Horry County police first responded to a shooting complaint on Freemont Road in Longs on Sunday morning around 4 a.m.

Officers arrived and found people in the yard who said someone drove by and shot at their house. During an initial sweep, police note in a report that they did not locate anyone injured by the shots fired.

A supplementary report says police responded to Freemont Road again three hours later at 7 a.m. and were told a man was dead in the home. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed 57-year-old Rainy Valentine was shot and killed at his home on Freemont Road.