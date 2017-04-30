Man from Tabor City arrested for Loris nightclub shooting

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they have charged a man from Tabor City in reference to the shooting that happened this weekend at the P&R Club.

Willis Henry Boyd, 31, of Tabor City was charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, according to the booking website.

One person died and multiple people were injured after the shooting at the Loris club Sunday morning.

A Horry County Police report states the shooting happened at the P&R Club, located at 268 North Green Sea Road, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the police report, a witness said an argument started in the club, the group went outside and then shots were fired. This same person said some suspects got into a red Dodge Charger and silver Altima.

A man, who said he was a security guard at the club, said he fired at the Dodge Charger after someone in the car was shooting out the window.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick says 37-year-old Laquint Boyd from Loris and Tabor City area was pronounced dead at Loris Medical Center around 3:35 a.m. Sunday from a gunshot wound to the chest.

HCPD spokesperson, Krystal Dotson, said the other victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.