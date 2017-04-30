1 dead, multiple shot overnight at Loris club

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and multiple people were shot at the P&R Club, located at 268 North Green Sea Road, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the police report, a witness said an argument started in the club, the group went outside and then shots were fired. This same person said some suspects got into a red Dodge Charger and silver Altima.

A man, who said he was a security guard at the club, said he fired at the Dodge Charger after someone in the car was shooting out the window.

HCPD spokesperson, Krystal Dotson, said the other victims’ condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and News13 will update you when we get more information.