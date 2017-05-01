23-year-old killed in St. Pauls crash Monday morning

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A 23-year-old man has died after a crash in Robeson County where his truck ran off the roadway and hit several things on the side of the road.

According to Sgt. Phillip Collins with the North Carolina Highway patrol, Charles Aaron Beard of St. Pauls died following the crash Monday around 8:22 a.m. on Emma Jane Road.

Beard was driving a GMC pickup truck and as he was navigating a curve, he went off the roadway on the right, hit a mail box and a driveway culvert, went airborne and hit a utility pole and a fire hydrant. The victim was ejected and he died at the scene.

Officers say he was not wearing a seat belt and he was driving 70 mph in a 55 mph at the time.