72-year-old man completes transcontinental bike trek at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monday, one man ended his cross-country bike ride at Myrtle Beach.

Jerry Fussell, 72, began his journey in Florence, Oregon and says biking across the country was the last item on his bucket list.

“Here, putting that wheel in the Atlantic is something I was really looking forward to. For the whole trip across I was looking forward to that day when I would’ve experienced that journey. And now that that’s happened, I’m a little sad about it as well, so you get mixed emotions about the whole thing,” said Jerry Fussell.

His starting point in Oregon was around 3,000 miles away and Fussell says he averaged about 50 miles a day and it took him around 90 days to arrive on the East Coast.

“I added this just at the spur of the moment, said, ‘Well, I’m just going to bicycle across the whole country.’ See it all and talk to everybody I can and learn as much as I can.” And it’s a PhD education, I’ll tell you that much right now,” said Fussell.

Fussell says he’s considering a backpacking trip from Canada to Mexico next.