CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – CCU recently released the university plans to have a cheer team next year.

CCU Associate Vice President Martha Hunn says the university plans to have a cheer team in place before football season starts in September.

The university suspended it’s previous cheer team in March after investigating allegations of misconduct.

The school wouldn’t comment on whether any members of the original cheer team will be allowed on the new team.