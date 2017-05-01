Chapin Library offers Nook tablet checkout

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monday, May 1 marked the first day the Chapin Library began offering Nook tablets to local residents.

According to the library, the tablets are an easy way to carry multiple books around.

“Actually they are tablet computers. And they happen to be the Nook brand, but they are Android operating system. So, you can go to our web page and get access to overdrive, or, if you have your own Google account, you can download whatever apps you want to use to read,” said Bruce Arthur, Systems Analyst at Chapin Memorial Library.

If you are interested in checking out a Nook, stop by the Information Services desk at the library or call 843-918-1275 for more information.