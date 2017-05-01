City of Darlington to begin mosquito spraying in May

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The City of Darlington says they will implement a comprehensive plan to combat mosquitoes in the area this spring.

Mosquito spraying will be begin city-wide on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning May 22 and continuing as long as needed to help control the adult mosquito population, city leaders said in a press release. Spraying hours will range from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The chemicals will not be sprayed if the drivers see residents outside, so officials ask that people stay in their homes when they see the truck approaching their area and bring in items like pet bowls, prior to spraying.

To reduce the chances of being bitten and to help control the mosquito population in the city, residents can consider staying inside during peak mosquito biting times which are dusk and dawn, use an insect repellent with DEET, dispose of old tires, buckets and any other containers that might hold water and change the water in birdbaths and wading pools at least once a week.

For more information, contact the City of Darlington Street Department at 843-398-4035.