Donnie Kiefer takes over as GSF football coach

GREEN SEA FLOYDS, S.C. (WBTW) – Green Sea Floyds has a new football coach for the upcoming season.

Donnie Kiefer has been with the Trojans since April 24th. He is originally from Concord, North Carolina. He most recently coached at his alma mater, Central Cabarrus. The Vikings had a 2-42 record before he took over. But in his second year, he led the team to a school best 11-2 record and the most points in program history.

Overall, he has 37 years of coaching experience with 31 as a head coach. He is excited about taking over the Trojans, a team that won its first playoff game in 13 years last season.

“Most of my career has been going into schools with no wins, 1 win or 2 wins,” Coach Kiefer said. “This is like going into an already successful program in some regards but like I said we can’t be satisfied with that. It’s good they have already been on the winning side, they know what it feels like to win, they want to win, they don’t want to go back to like what it used to be. So hopefully we can continue to move forward.”