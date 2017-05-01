Florence police investigate after 2 homes damaged by gunfire

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating after two houses sustained damage after shots were fired Monday night.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says officers were called to Chomper Court and Lofty Way Monday around 6:20 p.m. about a shooting. No one was injured in the shooting, but two houses were damaged.

A white pickup truck and a grey Mercury Grand Marquis were reportedly involved in this incident, according to Lt. Brandt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).