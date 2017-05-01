Former South Carolina State Trooper jailed for child sex crimes

BATESBURG, SC (WBTW) – A former South Carolina State Trooper was arrested Friday in connection with sex crimes against a child, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

A press release from SLED spokesperson Thom Berry confirms Michael Harrison Perrotta, 23, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim 11 to 14 years of age. Each charge is a felony that carries a possible prison sentence of 20 years.

Two arrest warrants for Perrotta state that between May and July of 2016, Perrotta did “willingly, knowingly, and unlawfully, commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree on several occasions.” The warrants state the sexual conduct occurred in Batesburg in Saluda County and in Leesville in Lexington County.

Perrotta is accused of engaging in different sex acts with a 13-year-old, the warrants state. The warrants detail how the teenager told several witnesses about the relationship, and also disclosed details during a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.