HS baseball and softball playoff recap, May 1st

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of baseball and softball highlights from Monday night. Click on the link to see highlights of Waccamaw baseball, Lake City baseball, Hannah-Pamplico baseball and softball and Green Sea Floyds baseball.

SOFTBALL

Hannah-Pamplico 19, Military Magnet 0

Chesterfield 6, Carvers Bay 3

Chapin 5, North Myrtle Beach 1

Strom Thurmond 1, Waccamaw 0

Timberland 7, Georgetown 6

BASEBALL

Waccamaw 3, Strom Thurmond 0

Lake City 6, Swansea 4

Hannah-Pamplico 16, Military Magnet 0

Green Sea Floyds 7, Charleston Math and Science 0

Lake View 17, Cross 0

Latta 12, Calhoun Co. 2

Gilbert 11, Aynor 9

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s