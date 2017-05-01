Marlboro County School Board rescinds earlier vote for reconfiguration

BLENHEIM, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County School Board voted 5-2 Monday evening to rescind an earlier vote for reconfiguration. The school board says they will seek more input and consultation before moving forward.

Earlier this month, the Marlboro County school board approved the reconfiguration of some grades during a special called meeting. Last week, parents expressed their concerns over the grade changes at a public hearing. At the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Helena Tillar took questions from parents who said they weren’t so sure about sending their young students to a high school setting.

The changes would have included:

Moving Blenheim students in grades Pre-K through 5th grade to Clio Elementary/Middle School

Moving 6th-8th graders in Clio and students at the School of Discovery to Blenheim Elementary/Middle School

Moving 3rd-5th graders from Bennettsville Intermediate School to Marlboro County High School