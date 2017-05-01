Myrtle Beach Rotarians name annual police officer of the year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Rotary named a member of the Myrtle Beach police department their police officer of the year.

Seven officers were nominated for the 51st annual award, but the honor ultimately went to First Class Jason Shumpert. The officer received the award at a Tuesday luncheon at the Ocean Reef Resort.

PFC Shumpert is assigned to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Gang Unit, is a member of the ATF Task Force and the police department’s SWAT team. According to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, 16 of his cases have been adopted by the federal court system and last year, Shumpert’s work led to confiscation of numerous guns, more than a kilo of cocaine and $81,000 in cash.

The other nominees included PFC Thomas Vest, Corporal Christopher White, PFC Tony Klimas, Master Corporal Hugh Jones, PFC Andrew Baro and Sergeant Shannon Castle.