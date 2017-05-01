Registration opens for new, returning students in Horry County Schools

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools hosts registration for returning and new students for the 2017-2018 school year.

Beginning Monday, new and returning students are able to register for the next school year.

New students include those who have never attended a school in Horry County or those who moved out of the district and are now returning. Those students are directed to visit the school in their attendance area to register. The following documents are required:

A legal birth certificate

Certificate of immunization

A social security number is requested

Proof of residency is required. Acceptable documents include current utility bills, a current and signed rental agreement, an approved transfer form, proof of guardianship, or a valid receipt and letter on property letterhead indicating the student is staying in a hotel or rental condo on a long term basis.

Parents of returning students can log into the Parent Portal online and follow the instructions to register a returning student for the 2017-2018 school year.

Parents are asked to contact their child’s school directly if they have not received information about registration.