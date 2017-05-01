Restricted hours for dogs, bikes on the beach return May 1

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, the City of Myrtle Beach will begin enforcing designated times dogs and bicycles are allowed on the beach and areas of the boardwalk.

The city’s website says beginning Monday, May 1, dogs are only allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. From the day after Labor Day to April 30 each year, dogs are allowed on the beach at any time of day. 

As for the boardwalk, dogs and bicycles are allowed between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 1 through Labor Day.  From the day after Labor Day to April 30, dogs and bicycles are allowed on the boardwalk any time of the day. 

Regardless of the season, dogs must be on a leash that’s seven feet or shorter, and pet owners must clean up after your dog. 

