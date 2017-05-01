SC DMV starts accepting docs for REAL ID starting May 15

The SC DMV says citizens interested in getting a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card in the future can begin the process on Monday, May 15.

You can get your documents processed, but you won’t actually get your card on that day. They say the new IDs will come out late 2017 – early 2018.

They say you do not need a REAL ID card to do many of things your current license lets you do and getting a REAL ID card is optional and voluntary.

After Oct. 1, 2020 you will need a REAL ID to do the following:

· Boarding a commercial flight

· Visit a secure federal building

· Visit a military base

The say you can use a valid US Passport / Passport Card, military ID or other federally approved ID for the above.

If you got your first SC beginner’s permit, license or ID during or after Nov. 2010, you may no have to bring in your documents again.

That means id you turned 15 during or after Nov. 2010 and got your permit, or if you moved to the state and got a SC license, the DMV should have your documents in the system.

You can confirm your documents are on file by calling the Contact Center at 803-896-5000.

If your are going to the DMV, you can check their wait times on their website.

ALL THE THE DOCUMENTS YOU NEED TO GET REAL ID

· Two proofs of Current SC address which could include: No more than three-month-old pay stub with your name and address and a no more than three-month-old water bill with your name and address These two proofs cannot come from the same category, such as a water bill from April and a water bill from March.

· Proof of US Citizenship, Identity, Date of Birth – Original or government-issued copy of your birth certificate or valid US Passport/US

Passport Card

· Proof of Social Security Number – Social Security card or W-2 form.

· Documents support legal name change – Marriage License, Divorce Decree, or Court Order issued by your county’s family court You must show a complete name change history, so bring all documents that prove name changes from birth to present. If you have a US Passport/Passport Card with your legal name, you may use this in place of your name change documents.

You may only bring documents that prove your own identity. You may not bring documents in for people who are not physically in an SCDMV branch office.

You must bring original or a certified copy (not notarized) of all documents. The SCDMV will not accept copied or scanned versions. You can find a complete list of accepted documents on the United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).

Some of the requirements for international customers are different. International customers will not be able to buy a REAL ID-compliant license online. They must wait until REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs are available, visit an SCDMV branch office, and bring their identity documents in person if interested in changing their current license or ID.

If you’re an international customer interested in getting a REAL ID-compliant card in the future, you should keep your identity documents in a secure location until the SCDMV announces the cards are available. The documentation requirements for international customers are found on the International Customers’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-94).

The United States Congress passed the REAL ID Act of 2005 as a result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to standardize government-issued identifications, like driver’s licenses. This is a federal law that affects federal agencies, federal buildings, and military bases.

You do not need a REAL ID-compliant license or ID to do any of the following:

· Drive

· Vote

· Apply for or receive federal benefits for which you’re entitled (Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)

· Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (i.e. a post office)

· Access a hospital or receive life-saving services

· Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations (serve on a federal jury, testify in federal court, etc.)