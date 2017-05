HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – The son of April the giraffe’s name was announced on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Monday.

The male calf was named Tajiri, which means “hope” and “confidence.” He will go by Taj for short.

The park has launched a campaign for the public to help name the calf. “Alyssa’s Choice” won. Alyssa is one of the handlers for April.

Funds raised from the campaign went toward giraffe conversation efforts, Ava’s Little Heros and the park.