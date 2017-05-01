‘Superhero Meet & Greet’ gives children unforgettable memories

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Children were able to meet their favorite Superhero at the Myrtle Beach Mall at the ‘Superhero Meet & Greet’ event held Sunday.

Once a month, The Character Company owner Krysta Gibbons gives dozens of kids the chance to step into their favorite books and movies and meet their favorite characters.

“Seeing the kids smile, seeing their hero for the first time. It is the most magical experience. And I get to see it everyday.” says Krysta Gibbons. Character meet and greets can cost hundreds of dollars but Gibbons does this monthly event for free.

“It’s all about giving back and being super.” adds Gibbons.

One parent who attended Sunday’s event says it doesn’t only give the children a lasting memory.

“It was once in a lifetime. Just to see her eyes light up.” says Regina Strickland.

7-year-old, Holden came dressed for the part. He has Asperger’s syndrome and his grandfather, Richard Barnes, says he doesn’t usually like crowds but today was different.

“He always seems pretty neutral about things but he seems to like this a lot. The more social interaction he gets the less anxious he is about it. A year ago he wouldn’t do this. This has been the best time ever and I hope everyone’s safe in the name of Jesus.” says Barnes.

The Character Company says their next free event will be Sunday, May 28th at 2 p.m., in Myrtle Beach. The theme of this event is “Under the Sea Party”

You can find a full list of events on their Facebook page here.