StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

WEATHER ALERT DAY: The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of our area in a "Slight Risk" for severe weather Monday. The Primary threat will be damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60mph, hail, lightning and heavy rain. Tornado threat is very low but an isolated spin-up can't be ruled out. Timing for these storms look to be after 6pm for the Pee Dee and after 8pm for the Grand Strand through about midnight. Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures will be the rule for most of the work week. High pressure is starting to weaken and slide eastward, making room for our next cold front to move in. It's a powerful system, and we'll start to see showers and storms this afternoon ahead of the front. It will still be warm today but also breezy, with winds of 15-20 mph all day.

Cooler, dry air will follow behind this front for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the north. Mornings will start in the upper 50s to near 60 and afternoons with plenty of sun the upper 70s and low 80s. Another powerful system will move in late Thursday with another chance for showers and storms. When the system moves offshore early Friday morning, rain and storms will end and we’ll see cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain and storms late in the day. Highs 82-86 inland, 80-83 beaches.

Tonight: Showers and storms, some could be strong to severe early, then mostly cloudy. Lows 60-64.

Tuesday: Rain moving offshore early, then clearing. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.