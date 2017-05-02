Sunday alcohol sales measure passes first reading at Darlington city council

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday evening, Darlington City Council unanimously passed first reading of a measure regarding Sunday alcohol sales.

If approved, the ordinance on the agenda would place a referendum on this November’s ballot.

Voters would then be able to decide if the South Carolina Department of Revenue could issue 24-hour alcohol permits within the city limits of Darlington regardless what day it is.

In other words, you would be able to have a drink at a bar or grab beer at the grocery store on Sundays. This would not apply to liquor stores which are still not allowed to open on Sunday under state law.

Last November, Hartsville residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of a similar measure.

City Planning Director Lisa Rock says while some officials were not crazy about relaxing alcohol laws, the potential economic impact is hard to deny.

A second and final reading will be held for the measure next month.