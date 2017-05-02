Conway bound lanes of Hwy. 544 blocked due to crash

CONWAY (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Conway Fire Department are on scene of a crash in Conway Tuesday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened in front of the Cove Apartments and Buccaneers Cove around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday evening. The crash is blocking Conway bound lanes on Hwy. 544 in Conway near the Coastal Carolina overflow parking lot.

News13 crews on scene added that Highway 544 traffic was backed up to almost Hwy. 814 around 6:00 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries at this time. Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.