County pushes rules to protect sand dunes damaged after Hurricane Matthew

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders want to find ways to protect sand dunes after Hurricane Matthew damaged most of the dunes in the county.

Tuesday night, county leaders passed the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit anyone from walking on or damaging a sand dune.

Council Chair Mark Lazarus says the county has struggled to rebuild the dunes after Hurricane Matthew.

Now, they’re having problems with people walking on and digging into the sand dunes, and they want police to be able to punish someone damaging the dunes.

“We have beach patrol out there anyway and homeowners may call because they’re very worried that, you know, the sand dunes protect the assets that are around the beach and there’s homeowners that are calling us all the time right now. So, that’s why Mr. Servant brought that action forward,” said Council Chair Mark Lazarus.