MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A crash in Myrtle Beach has blocked northbound lanes on Hwy. 17 Bypass Tuesday evening.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the crash happened at 48th Ave. N. on Hwy. 17 bypass around 6:24 p.m., Tuesday.

Evans says three vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

