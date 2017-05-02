Darlington deputies get 48 new body armor vests

By Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has some new tools to help keep deputies safe on the job.

The office recently got 48 body armor vests. News13 previously reported the sheriff’s office said many of its old vests were expired or that some deputies didn’t have any body armor.

“This is standard equipment today in our field and it is vital to the everyday operations that these deputies are outfitted properly with this type of equipment,” said Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The new vests cost about $32,000. The sheriff’s office began issuing them to deputies last week.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s