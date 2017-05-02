Darlington investigators arrest teen, identify gas station burglary suspects

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office released these photos of burglary suspects and their car.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A 16-year-old was arrested at school by Darlington County deputies Wednesday in connection to a burglary at the Marathon gas station this past weekend.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says the suspect was arrested at Alfred Rush Academy alternative school in Florence. Kilgo also says a second suspect has been identified, and officials are waiting on formal charges to come down.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Tuesday after a Timmonsville gas station was burglarized Sunday night.

According to Lt. Kilgo, investigators with the criminal investigations division are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Marathon gas station on Sally Hill Road near I-20 Sunday night. Surveillance video captured images of two suspects and their car.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help identifying the suspects. If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501.

 

