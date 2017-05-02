Darlington investigators release photos of gas station burglary suspects

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos after a Timmonsville gas station was burglarized Sunday night.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office, investigators with the criminal investigations division are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on Sally Hill Road near I-20 Sunday night. Surveillance video captured images of two suspects and their car.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help identifying the suspects. If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501.