Deputies seize drugs, stolen gun after Monday chase near Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies seized several different drugs and a gun from a driver after a chase ensued Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, Floyd Stewart Jr, 26, fled from a deputy trying to pull him over for a routine traffic violation on Society Avenue and began a 10 minute chase that ended on Patrick Highway when other deputies and Hartsville police were called to assist.

Once they stopped the suspect, deputies recovered 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, 3 grams of cocaine, controlled prescription medication, 3 grams of marijuana and a stolen 9 mm handgun.

Stewart was charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light, but Lt. Kilgo says additional charges are pending.