Deputies tracking more sex offenders in Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Sex offenders moving to Horry County are keeping the Horry County Sheriff’s Office busy and authorities say many of those offenders are from out-of-state.

“It’s always busy,” said Deputy Andrew Cooper, a member of the Sex Offender Registry and Tracking Unit. “People are always moving their address. They move from one place to another, we get new people moving in, you can’t tell anymore.”

The state requires checks to be done once a year but the Horry County Sheriff’s Office does them at least twice a year. During the checks, Deputy Cooper verifies the offender is still living at the documented address and is still driving the same car.

In the past, deputies checked on a few dozens sex offenders a month but now there are some months where they check on over 100.

Right now there are over 500 active sex offenders in Horry County and four full-time deputies who work in the unit.

“We’re constantly adding as the county grows,” said Sergeant Timmy Tyner about the increase of sex offenders in the area. “If they’re coming from out-of-state they’re required to register and most the time they’re required to register here as well.”

When someone on the sex offender registry moves to Horry County the unit does an evaluation of state equivalency to see if the elements of a crime in that state meet the elements of a crime in South Carolina.

Sgt. Tyner said sex offenders have to come to their office to register or re-register and there can be as many as 50 in one week. The department wants to get more deputies in the unit as the number of sex offenders in the county grows.

There is a 24/7 sex offender hotline if you would like to report a concern: 843-915-8573.

You can also find out if sex offenders are living near you or your children’s school by going on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Offender Watch Website. Click here.