Fitness Championship comes to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fitness buffs will travel from all over to flex their muscles on the Grand Strand this summer.

The Stewart Fitness Championships will serve as preliminary rounds of higher level fitness competitions.

“There’s so many things that Myrtle Beach adds to the personality of the Stewart Fitness Bodybuilding Championship. When you think of beaches, you think of people being in shape. So, we’re going to bring people from all across the country to compete in the Stewart Fitness Bodybuilding Championship but also introduce them to Myrtle Beach, the shorelines, and our hospitality,” said owner and Promoter Johnny Stewart with Stewart Fitness Bodybuilding Championship.

The competition will happen August 5 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

“We have people that will be coming from throughout the nation, but I also added the division called the Grand Strand Championship, which is basically dedicated to the people that are here in Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas. So, we want the community and the local people to feel that this is their show, which it is,” said Stewart.

The cable channel UFN will also televise the event nationwide.