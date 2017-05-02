Florence celebrates Small Business Week

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Florence Mayor Pro-tem Buddy Brand recognized this week as Small Business Week.

It’s the second year the city has made the proclamation. To celebrate, councilman Brand highlighted some of the best small businesses in the city.

“This proclamation is extremely important, only the second year it is being done in Florence, the president in 1963 started acknowledging small business week as something the nation should acknowledge because of the importance of small business,” said Director of Community and Minority Enterprise Les Echols.

The city also hosted a small-business meet and greet held at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

 

