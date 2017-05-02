Police investigate shooting that killed 41-year-old Florence man

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man late Monday night.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the police department says the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday night at 813 West Marion Street.

Florence County Deputy Coroner Bo Myers identified the victim as 41-year-old Christopher David Scott of Florence. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to Myers.

Anyone with information should call Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.