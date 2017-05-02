Police investigate shooting that killed 41-year-old Florence man

By Published: Updated:
Florence Police investigate deadly shooting on Marion Street Monday night. Photo credit: Curtis Graham

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man late Monday night.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the police department says the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday night at 813 West Marion Street.

Florence County Deputy Coroner Bo Myers identified the victim as 41-year-old Christopher David Scott of Florence. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to Myers.

Anyone with information should call Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s