FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man.

Lieutenant Mike Brandt tells News13 it happened just after 11 PM Monday night at 813 West Marion Street.

Brandt says there are no further details right now.

Anyone with information should call Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

