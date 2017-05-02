Georgetown County crash slows traffic Tuesday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A crash was reported on Ocean Highway and Hobcaw Road near Pawleys Island around 11:35 a.m.Tuesday, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

When the incident first showed up on the SC Highway Patrol’s real time traffic system Tuesday afternoon, the website reported that all lanes were blocked, but over the course of the day, the traffic website no longer specified that the road was blocked.

Photos taken by a News13 crew show one vehicle appeared to hit a utility pole.

News13 has reached out to officials with the SC Highway Patrol for information on what caused the crash and whether or not the person or people involved in the collision were injured, but has yet to hear back.