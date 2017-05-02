Improved Horry County flood rating will cut flood insurance costs

CONWAY, SC (WBTW)- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA have upgraded Horry County to a Class 7 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System.

Horry County was previously rated as a Class 9. The Community Rating System is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management activities that exceed the minimum NFIP requirements. The CRS program also recognizes a community’s efforts to reduce flood risk, facilitates accurate insurance ratings, and promotes the awareness of flood insurance.

Previously as a Class 9 community in 2010, there was approximately $314,313 in flood insurance savings in the unincorporated areas of Horry County. Now as a Class 7 community, there will be approximately $875,147 in flood insurance savings. Residents who live in the floodplain in the unincorporated areas of the county and have flood insurance will receive a 15 percent discount on their flood insurance premiums.

A community accrues points to improve its CRS Class rating and points are awarded for engaging in any of 19 creditable activities, organized under four categories: public information, mapping and regulations, flood damage reduction, and warning and response.

Horry County would like to thank the following departments who assisted with the CRS process: Code Enforcement, Emergency Management, Planning, Geographical Information Systems and Storm water.

The new CRS rating went into effect May 1, 2017, and residents will receive their flood insurance premium reductions when they renew their insurance.

Information above is from a submitted press release.