Jimmy John’s subs $1 for customer appreciation day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re in need of a cheap dinner, Jimmy John’s sub shop can help you out. Tuesday is the second National Customer Appreciation Day at the restaurant.

To celebrate its customers, the sub sandwich chain is offering subs for $1 Tuesday evening, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eight-inch subs from numbers 1-6 on the menu are being offered in the promotion, including the popular “Turkey Tom.”

The offer is only valid in stores at participating restaurants. Check here to see if the Jimmy John’s near you has $1 subs.