Photo of car break-in suspect released by Florence deputies

By Published:
Via Florence County Sheriff's Office

FLORENCE. SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office say they’re asking for help from the public identifying a person caught on surveillance video.

The suspect was involved in a car break-in on Knightsbridge Road in Florence and may or may not live in that area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any knowledge or information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 375 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

