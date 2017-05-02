Surfside Beach police ask for info on suspicious fire at closed business

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach police say a fire reported Sunday afternoon at the former site of a camping store is believed to have been intentionally set.

Fire crews and Surfside Beach police responded to a structure fire at a closed business at 1756 US Highway 17 North Sunday around 3:10 p.m., according to Surfside Beach Interim Chief of Police Kenneth Hofmann.

Officials quickly located and put out the fire at the loading dock area of the back of the building, but officers are still looking for information on the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Gilbert Williams at 843-913-6356.