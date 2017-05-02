StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

The cold front that brought showers and storms to the region last night has pushed offshore. This will lead to sunny skies this afternoon and some drier air. Temperatures will still warm into the low 80s today, but humidity will be lower. High pressure will move in tomorrow, and bring sunny, warm weather through Wednesday. The next storm system will approach Thursday with the best chance for rain overnight Thursday night. A few showers will linger on Friday, and the chance for isolated showers will continue into the weekend. It will also be much cooler. High temperatures Friday through the weekend will be in the 70s.

Today, mostly sunny and less humid. Highs 82 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, clear skies and cooler. Lows inland 53-56, beaches 57-59

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80-85.