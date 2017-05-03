Darlington County Sheriff’s Office begins switch to digital radio system

By Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s office has begun its switch over to a digital radio system.

Lt. Robert Kilgo says that the change from an analog signal to a digital one is required by the state because they utilize the state radio system.

Kilgo says if they don’t upgrade their radios to digital, their analog radios will not work anymore and they won’t be able to communicate with each other.

Lt. Robert Kilgo, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office,  “That upgrade for the radio system at this time, again we were able to utilize money from other line items and transfer that money so that was at no additional cost”

This digital switch over will be completed by the summer, officials say.

 

 

 

