Darlington police host Relay for Life fundraiser

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is raising money for Relay for Life, one of the largest fundraisers for the American Cancer Society.

So far they’ve collected $2,000. Everyone who donates gets a “foot” put up on the wall and the department has posted the feet all over the building.

“Every bit helps and it’s not just for cancer research, it’s for helping people trips to their chemo treatment, it’s for counseling for family members, there’s all kinds of different things that the Relay for Life does,” said Chief Danny Watson with the Darlington Police Department.

If you want to cheer the officers on, their team will be participating in Relay for Life Friday night at Byerly Park in Hartsville. The walk starts at 6 p.m.